WhatsApp Is Releasing New Tweaked Link Preview Interface On iPhones: All Details Here

The Meta-owned instant messaing application WhatsApp has reportedly released a new update for iOS that includes a tweaked interface when loading link previews. The feature was previously available to certain beta testers, but is now being rolled out to all users.

“The updated link preview interface includes a loading indicator, providing users with a clearer indication of when the preview is loading and when it is available," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

The latest WhatsApp update, version 23.9.77, also includes improvements to the reliability of link previews. Previously, users had no indication of the preview’s loading status, resulting in unnecessary waiting time. With the updated interface, users will know exactly when the preview is ready to view.

In addition to the link preview tweaks, the update also includes news regarding polls. Users can now choose to limit polls to only one option, a feature that was announced in a previous beta version.

WhatsApp users who do not yet have the updated link preview interface should regularly update the app from the App Store or TestFlight app to receive it in the future. According to the official changelog, some accounts may receive the feature over the coming weeks.

The updated interface is part of a series of improvements that WhatsApp has been introducing in recent beta versions. With the latest update, iOS users can now enjoy a better user experience when sharing links on the platform.

In related news WhatsApp announced that it is now compatible with Wear OS. With this new feature, users can now use WhatsApp on their smartwatches. Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches, and the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android is finally compatible with it.

Thanks to the smartwatch app, users can now stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch. At the moment, the app includes features like chat messaging and voice messages.

