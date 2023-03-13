WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 21 New Emojis: Here Is All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application, is reportedly rolling out at least 8 tweaked emojis and 21 new emojis on its platform. The new emojis are now available for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

“We shared information about 8 tweaked emojis and 21 new emojis from the Unicode 15.0. However, those 21 new emojis were not visible within the keyboard as they were under development, but it was already possible to send them by using an alternate keyboard," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

“Finally, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.13 update available on the Google Play Store, some beta testers may be able to see them within the official WhatsApp keyboard," it said.

As per the report, it is now possible to send those 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0 right within the official WhatsApp keyboard so it is no longer needed to download and use a different keyboard to send them.

The introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that caused confusion among users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds.

Please note that certain users may be able to see those new emojis right within the official WhatsApp keyboard even on different versions of the app but it is still recommended to keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version in order to increase the chances of getting the feature enabled for your account, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new group chat feature on its platform. The Meta-owned app is releasing a group setting to manage how to approve new group participants

With this feature, group administrators would be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups. In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator.

