WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Caption Editing Feature For All Users
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Caption Editing Feature For All Users

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The feature was initially found in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update.

WhatsApp has reportedly starting rolling out a new caption edit feature to both iOS and Android users. Read on for more details.

WhatsApp, earlier this year, introduced the ability to edit sent messages. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly starting to allow users to edit media captions after sending them. This means that users will be able to change the captions of photos, GIFs, documents, and videos they send.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is now being rolled out to users who have the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. However, if you do not have it yet, do not worry—as it will be made available to everyone gradually.

The feature was initially found in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update. WABetaInfo verified that the feature was indeed being distributed to users after installing the “most recent updates of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app, and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store.”

How To Check If Your WhatApp Account Has This Feature

To check if you have received this feature—try sending an image with a caption. Then, long press on the image to see if you get an edit option—similar to how you would long press on a message to edit it. If the edit option appears, you have received the feature; If not, you should receive it in the coming days.

WhatsApp users have generally welcomed the ability to edit messages—which allows users to correct mistakes, or change it after sending a message. This feature was released in May earlier this year, and it appears that WhatsApp is now building on it by launching this caption editing feature.

