WhatsApp Is Working On Expiring Groups Feature: What To Expect

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly working on expiring groups feature as an additional tool to save space. The ‘expiring groups’ feature will make unwanted or inactive groups disappear from the list at a set time.

“Thanks to this feature, it will be possible to make certain WhatsApp groups expire on our end as users will be prompted to clean up the group when the chosen expiration date is reached," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, it will be possible to choose different expiring options for your groups, when the feature will be released in a future update. It’s important to note that the expiration of the group only happens on our end, as we are the ones setting the expiration date.

The addition of this feature will offer an effective solution to a common problem where groups become disorganised and lose relevance over time. In addition, it provides users with a useful storage tool for managing groups over time and saving space, particularly for those groups created temporarily for specific events, the report said.

The report mentioned that WhatsApp for Android is developing the “now” option, and WhatsApp for iOS already has a “custom date” option in development. These options may be subject to change, as the feature is still in development.

In fact, Android users may receive the same options as those identified during the development of WhatsApp for iOS. The ability to choose the expiration for your WhatsApp groups is under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp.

In related news, the Meta-owned application is also planning to bring a new style to the app settings, where every section of the app settings appears with rounded corners and small margins around the edges.

The new design will be more focused on providing a consistent visual design throughout the application. The new feature provides a cleaner look to the app. In addition, the new design will also be more visually modern as this is the latest style supported by iOS.

