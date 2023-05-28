WhatsApp Is Working On Improving Channels: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is actively working on improving its channels feature. The latest beta version, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.70, reveals significant enhancements to the interface of the status tab.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.70 update available on the TestFlight app, we discovered that WhatsApp keeps working on improving the interface of the status tab," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

The upcoming Updates tab will serve as the new home for both status updates and channels, prominently displayed within a pinned banner. While some users on the previous WhatsApp beta for Android updates had glimpses of the Updates tab, it did not yet include channels as they are still being refined.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed several significant changes in the user interface. Status updates will now be presented in a horizontal list, as previously announced in the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.6 update, ensuring channels receive greater visibility on the screen.

The attached screenshot also showcases the distinctive channel icon. Additionally, the Updates tab will feature a redesigned icon, thoughtfully representing both status updates and channels. The capability to view channels is currently in development and will be released in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp is also releasing a screen-sharing feature, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, and it is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

“WhatsApp keeps working on improving voice and video calls in the Android app. After introducing changes regarding the colour for missed calls in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.4 update, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to easily share their screen during a video call," WABetaInfo reported.

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, by tapping on the designated icon within the call control view, users will be prompted to share their screens. This feature enables the recording and sharing of everything displayed on the screen with the recipient.