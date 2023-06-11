WhatsApp Is Working On New Interface For Group Settings Screen On iPhone: Know More

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. Users who are group administrators and have installed the latest update from the App Store can now experiment with this redesigned screen.

“With the redesigned interface, WhatsApp is making it easier for group administrators to manage the group, including new controls to decide who can add members to the group. Although the redesigned group settings screen is not mentioned in the official changelog, we can confirm that it is widely rolling out," WABetaInfo reported.

In addition to the revamped interface, the Meta-owned messaging application is also rolling out a new feature called ‘Add Other Participants.’ This feature allows group administrators to choose who has the authority to add new members to the group. It is worth noting that users who currently don’t have access to this feature may receive it gradually in the upcoming weeks.

The updated group settings screen is now available to iOS users who have installed the latest WhatsApp update from the App Store. Additionally, it is being rolled out to users who are part of the beta version. Also, regularly update your WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get the feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update.

Meanwhile. the instant messaging application recently launched a new one-way broadcast private tool called Channels, where admins will be able to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to followers.

According to the company, users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, the Meta-owned application will expand the availability of the tool for users in more countries.

As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo remain hidden from followers, ensuring that your personal information is always protected.