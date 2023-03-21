WhatsApp Is Working On Pinning Messages Within Chats: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on pinning messages within chats and groups. Now, users will be able to prioritise their important messages and keep them at the top of their chat list for easy access.

“The feature is still in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.3 update available on the Play Store, we can preview how a pinned message will look within a conversation once the feature is fully developed and released in the future," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, in order to pin a message, it’s needed to select the “Pin” action within the message options. Once pinned, a small icon will appear on the chat bubble indicating that the message is pinned, and the message will be shown at the top of the conversation for quick access whenever needed.

The ability to pin messages to the top of chats is helpful. It will allow everyone in the chat to find important messages easily later on. In addition, pinned messages also make group chats more organised.

The report also said that pinned messages definitely help us keep important messages easy to find and keep everyone focused on the most important things.

The ability to pin messages is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, it added.

In related news, the meta-owned messaging application has released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS.

Some users had reported on Twitter that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages. However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application.

The fix for notifications is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, the report said.

