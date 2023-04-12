WhatsApp Launches Stay Safe Campaign In India To Educate Users On Online Safety

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp has launched a new user safety campaign, empowering users to take control of their online safety and ensure a safer messaging experience.

The campaign focuses on educating users about WhatsApp’s in-built product features and safety tools that equip people with the necessary safeguards to help protect them from online scams, frauds and account-compromising threats.

The three-month-long campaign will highlight simple yet effective ways to enable WhatsApp safety features that come together to offer layers of protection to users as they spend more and more time online in their daily lives.

The campaign also focuses on the importance of safeguarding your WhatsApp account to ensure you remain safe and protected at all times.

“User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp which is why we’re launching our safety campaign “Stay Safe with WhatsApp,” in an effort to drive user awareness around WhastApp’s safety tools and product features that can help keep users safe from online scams and frauds," Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta, said.

The key safety features highlighted in the WhatsApp campaign include:

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

The Meta-owned istant messaging application provides a simple way for users to ‘block and report’ the account to WhatsApp. Blocked contacts or numbers will no longer be able to call you or send you messages.

Users can control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online, for the times you want to keep your online presence private.

The users can also decide who can add them to WhatsApp groups, thus increasing their privacy and preventing people from adding them to groups they don’t want to be a part of. The users can also exit the group without notifying anyone.

