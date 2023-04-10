WhatsApp Likely To Bring A Major Design Change Soon: What To Expect

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce major new changes to its platform. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on bringing a new design to various sections of the app.

“As WhatsApp is planning to introduce a bottom navigation bar on WhatsApp for Android, there are also set to bring some minor changes to the interface for the iOS app. The first change will involve some sections of the application, such as the app settings," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned application is planning to bring a new style to the app settings, where every section of the app settings appears with rounded corners and small margins around the edges.

It is important to note that this is not limited to this section as even other sections of the app will get this style.

The new design will be more focused on providing a consistent visual design throughout the application. The new feature provides a cleaner look to the app. In addition, the new design will also be more visually modern as this is the latest style supported by iOS.

The report mentioned that the new design is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app for all beta testers who have installed iOS 13 and newer versions of iOS.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that allows users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app. This means that users will no longer need to switch between apps. The report said that this feature definitely helps users save time

This feature is available for some beta testers that install one of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

