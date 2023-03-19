WhatsApp May Bring A New Chat Attachment Menu Soon: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu. The old interface was really outdated in terms of appearance. Now, it will finally offer a more modern and intuitive experience to users.

Thanks, to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.6.17 update, we discovered that WhatsApp is also working on bringing a similar redesign for the chat attachment menu on Android," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging application is currently working on a redesigned chat attachment menu as it is different than the current interface.

The report mentioned that the new interface is definitely clearer and it offers a better user-friendly experience. Also, the tweaked chat attachment menu will definitely help users navigate in the such menu in case more options will be added to this sheet in the future.

The new chat attachment menu is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app. In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

Beta users will see a new ‘Groups in common’ section when searching for contacts within the search bar. The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar.

It is currently available for some testers, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said. This feature is the same as the one rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to see the groups they have in common with their contacts without opening their chat information to see the list of groups in common.

