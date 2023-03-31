WhatsApp May Release New Private Newsletter Tool Soon: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to create newsletters. This new feature is expected to enable businesses and individuals to create and distribute newsletters directly through the WhatsApp platform.

“WhatsApp is working on a private newsletter tool. Thanks to this feature, it will be possible to create a broadcast chat that people can subscribe to. This chat will be accessible through the redesigned status tab," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a newsletter needs a name and a description. After creating a newsletter, it will be visible within the status tab and other people can join it by using a newsletter invite link or entering the username within WhatsApp.

The newsletter feature may allow users to create newsletters with images, videos, and text. Users will also be able to customize the look and feel of their newsletters using various templates and design options. In addition, the newsletter feature will allow users to send their newsletters to specific groups of subscribers. This will make it easier for businesses to target their newsletters to specific audiences.

The report said that the newsletters will be optional, meaning that you can choose not to join any newsletter, and WhatsApp will not suggest any to you as there are no algorithmic recommendations. The newsletter feature is still in the testing phase and is not yet available to the public. However, the feature is expected to be rolled out in the near future.

The introduction of the newsletter feature is expected to be a significant development for WhatsApp. With over 2 billion active users worldwide, the messaging app has become one of the most popular communication platforms globally.

In related news, WhatsApp is also planning to bring an update for disappearing messages that includes 15 new durations, providing users with greater control and flexibility over their messages

Read all the Latest Tech News here