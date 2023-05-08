WhatsApp New Admin Review Feature Rolling Out Soon: Here's How It Works

WhatsApp Update: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called “admin review" for Android that will provide group administrators with tools to better manage their groups. According to WABetaInfo, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin when the feature is enabled.

If an admin believes a message is inappropriate or violates the group’s rules, they may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

The new option will be available in the group settings section in the future, the report said. The reported messages will only be visible to group admins in a new section of the app located within group info. The ability to report messages to group admins is currently being developed and will be available to beta testers in a future app update.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called “side-by-side" on Android tablets for some beta testers. This feature will enable users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats, providing more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets. Users can also disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats.

WhatsApp has been constantly adding new features to improve its user experience, and these new developments demonstrate its commitment to enhancing group management and user control. With the admin review feature, group administrators will have more tools to keep their groups organized and appropriate for all members. The side-by-side feature on Android tablets will enable users to have a better multitasking experience while using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also releasing a new privacy feature to silence unknown callers, and it is available to some beta testers. Thanks to this feature, WhatsApp provides users with a tool to better control their privacy and improve their user experience by avoiding unwanted calls from unknown people.

