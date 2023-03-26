WhatsApp New 'Audio Chats' Feature May Launch Soon: All Details Here

After announcing a new WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on an important new feature. According to a new report, WhatsApp is planning to release a new feature called audio chats soon.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.12 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature called audio chats, available within your conversations in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats. Unfortunately, there isn’t official information available yet about how this feature will work, so its exact functionality may appear unclear.

The screenshot reveals a red button for ending ongoing calls, and there appears to be some additional space available. Since the waveform icon implies the capability of real-time audio visualization, it is plausible that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms.

This would provide a minimalistic interface that allow users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations, the report said. Audio chats are under development and they will be released in a future update of the app.

In related news, WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android. According to WABetaInfo, the chat comes marked with a green badge, and also includes tips and tricks on how to use the app, as well as information on new features and updates.

Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.

