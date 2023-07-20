WhatsApp New Feature To Allow Group Calls With Up To 15 People: Know More

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new feature, which allows users to initiate group calls with up to 15 people. The new update simplifies the process by doubling the number of participants that can be included directly when starting a call.

“In November 2022, Mark Zuckerberg also shared similar information about this feature by announcing that 32-people calling was finally available to everyone. However, people could only start a group call with up to 7 contacts. Thanks to the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.14 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp now allows starting calls with a maximum of 15 people," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, it is now possible to choose up to 15 people while creating a new group call. As always, those people will be able to join the call any time after it starts. It is important to highlight that while the number of people you can choose for the initial call has changed and improved to 15, group calls can still host up to 32 people in total. This update mainly focuses on enhancing the convenience of selecting participants during the group call creation process.

Previously, starting a group call on WhatsApp was limited to only 7 people, which could be restrictive in certain situations. In fact, after inviting up to 7 people to your group call, other people could be added to the call later.

These improvements save time as the group call creator can immediately pick a large number of contacts to start a call with, making it more convenient for them to immediately connect with more people.

The feature to initiate group calls with up to 15 people is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store. It will gradually expand to more users in the coming days.