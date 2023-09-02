WhatsApp New Feature To Manage Who Can Add Members To Communities

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature to manage who can add members to communities. With this feature, the Meta-owned app aimed to provide community admins with more control over their communities by offering new features to manage permissions.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.20 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, WhatsApp is now rolling out an additional option for community admins," WABetaInfo, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a new community setting is available and it allows community admins to decide who can add members to the community. The default option restricts this action to community admins, providing them with the exclusive ability to directly add members.

However, there may be certain situations where community admins wish to provide the same opportunity for anyone to add members directly. In such cases, they can select the “everyone” option, the report said.

The report suggested that this feature is a significant enhancement for community admins, providing them with greater flexibility and control over their groups and other community members.

“It is an additional layer of control, allowing community admins to choose who can add members directly. It’s very important to note that everyone can still add members to the community if they have a valid community invite link generated by the community admin," WABetaInfo said.

This means that the new option only allows community admins to manage who can manually add new members to the community, even without requiring a community invite link.

The ability to control who can add members to community groups is currently accessible to select beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta updates on Android via the Google Play Store. It is rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report said.