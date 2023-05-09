WhatsApp Now Compatible With Wear OS, Bringing Ability To Use App On Smartwatches: All Details

Smartwatch users worldwide have reason to rejoice as WhatsApp, the instant messaging application owned by Meta, now supports Wear OS. With this new feature, users can now use WhatsApp on their smartwatches. Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches, and the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android is finally compatible with it.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 available on the Google Play Store, some users noticed that the app was listed to be compatible with their smartwatch, in particular, with Wear OS. Thanks to the smartwatch app, users can now stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch. At the moment, the app includes features like chat messaging and voice messages," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, WhatsApp will prompt you when attempting to link your WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device. To download the app, you need to be a beta tester. First, open the Google Play Store and then update the app to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 update.

When linking the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch by prompting the user to enter the code on their device.

After entering the code, your chats will safely be synced across your devices so you can start using WhatsApp on your smartwatch. Please note that messaging on the smartwatch app still preserves end-to-end encryption as this relies on multi-device capabilities.

The report suggests that making WhatsApp available on Wear OS is very significant as it expands the reach of the app beyond smartphones and tablets.

With the increasing popularity of smartwatches, introducing compatibility with Wear OS is a very good move as users will finally be able to use WhatsApp in a more convenient way on their smartwatches.

As this is the first version of the app, some features, such as the ability to view videos and make calls, may not be available yet. However, these features may be included in future updates.

Users can access WhatsApp on their smartwatches by downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store as a beta tester. However, the smartwatch app is currently not available for the WhatsApp Business app, even with the latest update installed, the report noted.

