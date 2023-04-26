WhatsApp Now Lets You Access Your Account on Multiple Phones

WhatsApp is expanding its multi-device feature to support additional smartphones, allowing users to access and send messages from multiple phones associated with the same account.

The feature previously allowed access to WhatsApp on additional Android tablets, browsers, or computers alongside the primary phone.

The service is now rolling out the feature, which Meta-owned messaging service describes as “One WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones," to all users in the coming weeks.

Drumroll please…Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones ☎️ Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off. pic.twitter.com/Loqa30EgHk — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 25, 2023

10 SIMPLE STEPS

Update your WhatsApp app to the latest version.

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the three dots in the top right corner.

Select “Linked Devices" from the menu.

Tap “Multi-Device Beta" and enable the feature.

Tap “Multi-Device Beta" and enable the feature. Follow the prompts to set up a secondary phone with your existing WhatsApp account.

Select the “Link to Existing Account" option during setup and generate a QR code.

Use the primary WhatsApp phone to scan the QR code via the “Link a Device" option in settings.

Once the secondary phone is linked, you can access and send messages from both phones associated with the same account.

If the primary device is inactive for over 14 days, WhatsApp will log out other devices.

Enjoy seamless, official support and sync across operating systems with up to a year of message history.

WhatsApp is marketing the feature as useful for small businesses that might want multiple employees to be able to send and receive messages from the same business number via different phones, The Verge reported.

However, it should also be useful for anyone who uses multiple smartphones and wants them all to be associated with the same WhatsApp account.

