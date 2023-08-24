CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Now Lets You Create Groups Without Naming Them: How It Works
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Now Lets You Create Groups Without Naming Them: How It Works

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 09:07 IST

California, USA

Naming WhatsApp groups won't be a hassle anymore.

WhatsApp will now let you create group names based on the participants in them and will no longer need you to compulsorily name them.

WhatsApp is now letting you make groups without giving them a name. Mark Zuckerberg shared this news on his official Meta channel on Instagram.

Mark announced on his Meta channel that WhatsApp is making it “simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name.”

Meta notes that this new feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks, and it’s meant to help when you need to make a group quickly and don’t want to think of a name. Right now, you have to name a group before you can start chatting.

Image: Meta

WhatsApp also wants you to know that even though this makes things simpler, your privacy is still important. That’s why the group name might be different for each person—based on how they saved the contacts in their phone. And if you’re in a group with people you don’t know or don’t have their numbers saved—you will only see their phone numbers.

So, let’s say you have a special nickname for your friend that only you use. Other people in the group won’t see that name. They’ll see whatever name they have saved for that contact.

In related news, WhatsApp also recently announced the ability to send images in ‘HD.’ The new feature allows users to take a photo and send it in high quality to their contacts. The feature was announced last week and is being rolled out gradually. However, the standard photo quality option will still be the default choice—so you will need to choose the HD option when sending photos.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.
first published:August 24, 2023, 09:07 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 09:07 IST