WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer Chats Between Phones Using QR Code: How It Works

WhatsApp, Meta’s instant messaging platform, now has a faster and more secure way to transfer chats from your old phone to a new one using a QR code, locally, without the need for cloud.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram that WhatsApp users will now be able to transfer their chats between devices (same OS only). He said that this will allow users to move their chats to a new phone “more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices.”

📱📲 Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app. Out today 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqNpyw8bCC— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 30, 2023

The video shared on the Meta Channel shows a user easily transferring chats from one Android device to another by scanning a QR code. This eliminates the need for third-party apps and transfers data locally—rather than using the cloud. For this to work—both devices must be connected to the same local Wi-Fi network.

To Transfer Chats Using This Method, Follow These Steps:



Once you are connected to the same Wi-Fi network on both devices, open WhatsApp on your old phone, and head to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer. Now, a new QR code will pop up. You need to scan this QR code from your new device (which you want your chats on) to finish transferring the chat data.

This for the first time that WhatsApp has introduced a way to transfer chats locally on the same operating system. While transferring chats using the cloud has been the norm, this new, quicker method is sure to be handy for users.