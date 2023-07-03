WhatsApp: Over 65 Lakh Bad Accounts Banned In India - Here's Why

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently announced that it has banned more than 65 lakh accounts in India in the month of May, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. The popular instant messaging application banned these accounts because users violated Indian laws or WhatsApp’s terms of service.

Between May 1 and May 31, “65,08,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 2,420,700 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The instant popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 3,912 complaint reports in May in the country, and the records “actioned" were 297.

“Accounts Actioned" denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," the instant messaging application said.

The instant messaging application banned 74 lakh Indian accounts during the month of April as part of preventive actions to combat abuse on its platform.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp now has a faster and more secure way to transfer chats from your old phone to a new one using a QR code, locally, without the need for cloud. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram that WhatsApp users will now be able to transfer their chats between devices He said that this will allow users to move their chats to a new phone “more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices.”

The video shared on the Meta Channel shows a user easily transferring chats from one Android device to another by scanning a QR code. This eliminates the need for third-party apps and transfers data locally—rather than using the cloud. For this to work—both devices must be connected to the same local Wi-Fi network.