WhatsApp Releases New Safety Tools For Android Users: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out safety tools when receiving messages from unknown phone numbers.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp recently announced a redesigned search bar that aligns with Material Design 3. However, the Meta-owned platform not only has plans to enhance the app interface but also intends to introduce useful tools for users to help them feel more secure when receiving messages from unknown phone numbers.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.6 update, some beta testers may be experimenting with new safety tools," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the instant messaging application will present a new screen the first time the user receives a message from an unknown phone number. With the new safety tools screen, WhatsApp is aiming to explain what users can do when receiving such messages. They can also block unknown contacts or report them to the moderation team.

In addition, WhatsApp also provides users with some information regarding how to stay safe in chat by checking the profile name, the profile photo, and the country code of the phone number. The safety tools not only highlight information about what users can do when receiving a message from unknown contacts, but they also introduce a new feature that ensures the recipient remains unaware of whether you have read their messages.

This feature is especially useful when dealing with messages from unknown contacts and the “read receipts” option is enabled.

If you receive a message from an unknown phone number, the sender won’t be notified that you’ve read their messages until you choose to reply or add the contact to the address book, providing you with added privacy and control over your interactions.

The new safety tools are available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming days.