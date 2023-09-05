WhatsApp Releases New Toggle Feature For Instant Video Messaging: All Details

WhatsApp Update: After recently releasing a new instant video messages feature on iOS and Android, the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new toggle within the app settings to improve the management of this feature.

“WhatsApp keeps working on new enhancements related to video messages. Specifically, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70 update from the TestFlight app and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 update from the Google Play Store, some beta testers may notice a new option right within the app settings," WABetaInfo reported.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed that it is now possible to manage the feature to share instant video messages. Previously, it was not possible to disable this feature as it was enabled by default. Thanks to the new toggle, users have now control over this feature and they can disable it if they wish.

The report suggested that the introduction of this toggle can be good for certain users because some users prefer to use voice notes over instant video messages. With this toggle, the Meta-owned app provides users with the option to completely disable this feature, while still ensuring the ability to continue receiving video messages.

“Even if you don’t intend to disable video messages, it’s a good idea to take a look at that toggle, as some users have reported discovering it turned off despite having sent video messages in the past," it noted.

The toggle to manage the instant video messages feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it’s rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app is also testing a new multi-account feature that aims to address long-standing user requests—allowing them to add a different account to the same device without the need for parallel or cloned apps.

The Meta-owned app is also unveiling a redesigned settings interface—offering a more modern experience when navigating through the various options of the instant messaging app.