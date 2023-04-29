CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » WhatsApp Releases New 'Voice Message Transcripts' Feature: All Details
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Releases New 'Voice Message Transcripts' Feature: All Details

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 10:45 IST

New Delhi, India

To access the feature, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app is required.

WhatsApp's latest voice message transcript feature, part of the TestFlight beta program, lets users read the content of a voice message when listening may not be feasible.

WhatsApp has released a new feature called voice message transcripts, under the TestFlight beta program. This feature enables users to access the content of a voice message in situations where it may not be possible to listen to the voice note, allowing for seamless replies to the sender.

The feature is currently available for some beta testers, with a wider rollout expected in the following weeks.

To access the feature, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app is required. However, the feature is currently only available for some beta testers.

The voice message transcripts feature is turned on by default, but users who prefer not to use it can disable it by visiting WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts. It is important to note that this feature will only work on iOS 16 and not on older versions due to API requirements that allow the app to process the voice message locally on the user’s device, without the need to transfer the message to external servers.

Additionally, WhatsApp will allow users to search for specific information in the transcribed message, making it easier to locate information within long voice notes.

In another update, WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called ‘reply with a message.’ This new feature will allow users to reject incoming calls and send a message to the caller simultaneously. Currently, the feature is in the testing phase, available only to select beta testers.

