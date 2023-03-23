WhatsApp Releasing Ability To Limit Polls To Only One Choice: Know More

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing the ability to limit polls to only one choice. It means that users will now be able to create only one poll per group or individual chat at a time.

“This feature will allow users to select only one option which they feel most strongly about. It is helpful as it will make the poll results more accurate as users are limited to one choice," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

The report said that it is even useful in cases where only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice.

While limiting polls to only one choice may limit the types of polls that can be conducted, it could also make the feature more useful for certain types of questions, such as yes or no questions or multiple-choice questions where only one option is correct.

The feature was also in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature. Now, it is coming to Android as well.

This change could be aimed at reducing spamming and improving the user experience on the platform. With this limit in place, users will have to think carefully about the poll they want to create and ensure that it is relevant and useful to the group or individual chat.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly launched an official chat where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it. The chat is marked with a green badge, providing users with a way to verify that the account is legitimate.

