WhatsApp Releasing Feature To Share Polls Within Community Announcement Groups

WhatsApp update: The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is currently working on numerous new features and updates. Now, a new report has revealed that the Meta-owned app is rolling out a feature to share polls within community announcement groups.

“Previously, this feature was not available within the community announcement groups, as it would have exposed the phone numbers of those people who voted in the poll," WABetaInfo reported.

With the new phone number privacy option, WhatsApp has improved this feature and it has finally been rolled out in beta for Android. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.75 update from the TestFlight app, some beta testers may experience the same enhancements, the report said.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed that community admins may be able to create and share polls within their community announcement groups as this feature is now available to beta testers.

To use this feature, just open your community announcement group and select the poll entry point within the chat share sheet. It is worth noting that this feature could be available only in community announcement groups of a specific size.

As per the report, it might be available in community announcement groups will less than 1024 participants. However, we do not exclude the possibility that this limitation may be removed in the future.

By offering a feature that allows community admins to create and share polls within community announcement groups, the Meta-owned provides community admins with a new tool for engaging with members.

Admins can use polls to ask questions and involve the community in decisions. Importantly, your phone number stays private when you participate — it’s always hidden by default.

The feature to share polls within community announcement groups is available to some beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.