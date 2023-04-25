WhatsApp Releasing New Group Admin Setting For Managing Participant Approvals: Know More

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a group setting for group admins to help them manage how to approve new participants. With this feature, group admins can decide how approval works for new members of the group, and it definitely helps group admins ensure that only desired members are added to the group.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, when this feature is enabled, new members will be approved by a group administrator before they can join the group, even if they used a group invite link, by reviewing the “Pending participants” section.

When the feature is disabled, anyone can join a group by using an invite link without sending a private request to the admin. In the past, this was a serious issue for community admins as it could lead to spam messages asking the community admin to be added to the subgroup, the report said.

If you still don’t have one of the features released in this update, note that some accounts may receive them over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog.

The group setting that helps group admins manage new participants is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, and more people will be able to use it in the next releases of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new one-to-many tool called ‘Channels’ for broadcasting information. With the channels feature, users will easily be able to receive useful updates from people they choose to get news from. The feature is currently under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp will rename the Status tab to “Updates” as channels will also be listed within this section of the app. A WhatsApp Channel is a private tool where phone numbers and user information joining a channel are always kept hidden

