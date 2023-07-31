WhatsApp Releasing New Interface For Action Sheets On iOS: All You Need To Know

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for action sheets. With this enhancement, WhatsApp is aiming to improve the app without relying on the interface offered by the official Apple APIs, which is outdated.

“A few days ago, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update was released on the App Store. While the official changelog doesn’t provide information regarding the new features released in this update as it’s the same changelog of the previous version, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing redesigned action sheets to some users," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, the official changelog still mentions that improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers is available. It also highlights three new features that were announced in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.14.79 update — chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers.

However, a report from WABetaInfo confirmed that new action sheets are released to some users that install this version of the app. Additional enhancements to the interface will be available in the future.

“If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, although it has not been indicated in the official changelog. Please stay ahead by regularly updating WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get this feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update," said WABetaInfo.

The new interface for action sheets is available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store. Make sure to install this update to enjoy a better user experience.

In related news, WhatsApp is also releasing a feature to add participants to new groups right within the group chat. This feature acts as a shortcut, so users don’t need to open the group info to add a new member.