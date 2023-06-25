WhatsApp Releasing New Interface For Communities Tab: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a tweaked interface for the communities tab/ Earlier, the icon for the community appeared with rounded edges, to make it easy to distinguish it from other conversations.

However, with the new icons for communities and their linked groups, the platform is enhancing the ability to differentiate them from other types of chats.

The new interface for the communities tab is available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it will be released to even more people over the coming days.

“Following the introduction of new switches that align with the Material Design 3 guidelines, WhatsApp is now releasing an improved interface for the communities tab. Even though it is not part of the app’s evolution project regarding Material Design 3, this updated interface aims to provide users with a clearer understanding of the benefits and features offered by communities," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, this is a new interface that appears when the user has not joined any community. Communities offer a convenient way to stay connected to numerous groups within a unified space.

These topic-based groups bring members together in order to enhance communication and make it easier for community members to get important announcements from the community admin thanks to the community announcement group.

It is worth noting that if you have already joined at least one community on WhatsApp, you may also be able to explore a new community page where all the groups added to the community will be listed.

WhatsApp previously released the new community page to some lucky beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.13 update, and it is now rolling out to more beta users.