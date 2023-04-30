WhatsApp Rolling Out Community Navigation Feature: Here's How It Works

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly launching a new community navigation feature that will allow users to better organise their chat groups.

This feature will group all sub-groups of a community together in one place within the chat list, making it easier for users to navigate and access the specific group they are looking for.

The update is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.16 update, which also includes a reply with a message feature for call notifications, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

This is an important addition to Communities as it provides users with a better way to navigate their groups. Before the update, users had difficulty distinguishing between multiple groups with the same name, but that belonged to different communities. This could lead to confusion and make it difficult for users to find and access the group they were looking for.

With the new update, all sub-groups are now listed under their respective communities, even within the chat list, which makes it easier for users to identify and access the right group. There is also a similar feature that helps users navigate through the list of sub-groups of a certain community right within the conversation header.

The community navigation feature is available for some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Play Store. WhatsApp plans to roll out this community navigation feature to more users over the coming days.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to add a description to forwarded media. With this feature, users can send an additional message after removing the current caption of the forwarded media.

According to the report, the official changelog still mentions the ability to create your own custom stickers, announced in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.82 update, but it also confirms that it’s possible to add a new message when you remove the caption from a forwarded media.

Read all the Latest Tech News here