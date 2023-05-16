WhatsApp Rolling Out Keep Messages Feature, New Reaction Bar For Windows: All Details

Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new update for the Windows native app through the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store. The messaging app has released a new feature that allows users to keep messages from disappearing. This feature is being rolled out gradually to users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows updates.

In addition to the ability to keep messages from disappearing, the update includes a redesigned message menu with a reaction bar.

The feature to keep messages from disappearing, already available on mobile apps and the Desktop version of WhatsApp, is now making its way to the Windows app. Users can prevent specific messages from disappearing by selecting the “keep" option within the message menu. This feature is gradually being rolled out to all users who install one of the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Windows, WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, if users decide to retain certain messages, they will be listed within the chat info screen. If someone doesn’t want to keep a message from disappearing, they can use the “unkeep" action to restore the message’s ability to vanish.

Additionally, alongside the feature to retain messages, the Meta-owned app has introduced a new button for sending quick reactions. Some users may also notice that the redesigned message menu now includes a reactions bar. These updates enhance the user interface when viewing message options, offering a more convenient and interactive experience.

top videos

The feature to keep messages from disappearing and the redesigned message menu with the reaction tray is currently available for select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update from the Microsoft Store. For users who haven’t received the update yet, it will be gradually rolled out to more individuals over the coming days.

WhatsApp continues to improve its platform by introducing new features and enhancing existing ones. These updates aim to provide users with more control over their messages and enhance the overall messaging experience.