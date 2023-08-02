CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WhatsApp Rolling Out New Animated Avatar Feature For Android Users: All Details

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 10:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Animated avatars are available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android..

As per the report, an enhanced version of the avatar pack that introduces animated avatars is finally available.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, is reportedly rolling out an enhanced version of the avatar pack that introduces animated avatars.

“With this feature, WhatsApp is going to provide users with an animated version of their current avatar pack. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.12 update from the Google Play Store, some beta testers may finally experiment with animated avatars," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, an enhanced version of the avatar pack that introduces animated avatars is finally available. This is definitely a significant improvement that brings a dynamic element to avatars, especially for those users that regularly use this feature, since it introduces a better expressive communication experience.

To check if the animated avatars feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, open the avatar tab in a conversation. If some avatars have animations, it means the feature is available to you. The recipients don’t need to have the feature enabled to view the animated avatars you send them. So, you can share your animated avatars with non-beta testers too.

According to WABetaIndo, Animated avatars are available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and they are rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also releasing a feature to add participants to new groups right within the group chat. This feature acts as a shortcut, so users don’t need to open the group info to add a new member.

A new banner might show up in group chats, inviting people to add new participants to the group. It will be possible to quickly select new people to join the group right within the group chat, as long as the group permissions allow it.

