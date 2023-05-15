WhatsApp Rolling Out New Group Calling Feature In macOS: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new group calling feature for macOS devices, enabling users to make group calls with a selected number of participants. Previously, starting a group call on macOS was not possible due to a disabled or non-functional button, as noted by WABetaInfo.

However, in the latest WhatsApp beta update, the call buttons for audio and video are now available, allowing users to initiate group calls. Additionally, the new feature will also permit users to create group calls with individuals who are not part of the same group.

To start a group call, users simply need to open the calls tab and tap the create call button. Within this section, users can select the participants they wish to include in the call. The report mentions that users can choose up to seven people in this section, while up to 32 individuals can join audio calls in a group later on.

According to the report, the ability to make group calls within groups, along with other enhancements, is currently accessible to select beta testers. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be working on introducing a broadcast channel conversation feature for Android, which includes 12 new functionalities.

These features encompass a full-width messaging interface in conversations, verification status, follower count, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy settings, and reporting options.

WhatsApp continues to improve its services and expand its features, providing users with enhanced communication capabilities. The new group calling feature on macOS devices will undoubtedly enhance the user experience and facilitate seamless communication among participants.

As for the forthcoming broadcast channel conversation feature on Android, it is expected to offer greater convenience and functionality for users engaging in broader conversations.