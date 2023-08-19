WhatsApp Rolling Out New Interface For App Settings: Know More

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging application, is planning to introduce further improvements to the interface of the app by bringing a clearer settings screen.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.70 update, which is available on the TestFlight app, some beta testers may now experiment with the new settings page," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the settings page is completely redesigned. The settings tab has been replaced by a new tab called “You” that displays our profile photo, and it will be useful to switch to a different account when the multi-account feature is available on iOS.

The Meta-owned application also introduced three new entry points to better highlight the most important sections of the app, allowing easy access to privacy settings, contacts list, and our profile. In addition, a new shortcut placed over the profile photo allows us to view and share our personal QR Code.

According to the report, the new settings page further confirms their commitment to giving the app a fresh and better look. Also, other UI adjustments announced with the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update might be widely available soon.

However, this update won’t be the only one bringing improvements to the interface of the app. In fact, WhatsApp is planning to introduce further interface enhancements in the future.

The new settings interface is available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

In related news, Meta recently announced a new update on WhatsApp, which allows you to click a photo and send them in the original quality with friends or family. Mark Zuckerberg shared this post to show everyone how the HD quality feature for photos work on WhatsApp.

The messaging app is bringing the feature to users over the next week, which means you will get it in a phased manner.