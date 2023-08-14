WhatsApp Rolling Out New Lock Feature On Web: How It Works

WhatsApp Update: To bring more privacy to its platform, the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is now releasing a new screen lock feature for WhatsApp Web/Desktop. The feature will be possible to protect the app from unauthorized access with a password.

“When we announced this feature, it was under development so it was not ready for beta testers. However, after a long time of testing, the instant messaging app is now releasing this feature to some beta testers that use the latest version of WhatsApp Web and joined the official beta program," WABetaInfo reported.

As shown in the screenshot, WhatsApp Web is locked using the screen lock feature. It prompts for a password to access your conversation list.

- To find out if this feature is enabled for your account, just open Settings > Privacy.

- If the feature is available to your account, you should see a screen lock entry point here.

- When enabled, you will have to enter a password to unlock the Web app.

In this screen, it’s also possible to configure this feature by choosing when the user should be prompted with the password. If you forget the password, you need to log out of WhatsApp Web and log in again by scanning the QR code.

Enabling the screen lock feature on the Web provides a privacy advantage. With this feature turned on, even if someone accesses your computer in your absence, they won’t be able to view your chats and messages without entering the password.

In addition, push notifications will not appear when the screen is locked. This will help users keep their conversations private and stop unauthorised people from seeing their personal info. The screen lock feature is available to some users that use the latest version of WhatsApp Web beta, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, The Meta-owned app has also released a bug-fix beta update to address an issue with the widget of the app on Android devices. Make sure to install the latest beta for Android 2.23.17.13 update from the Google Play Store. This update contains the fix for the issue.