WhatsApp Rolling Out Redesigned Search Bar: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world. This Meta-owned platform often brings interesting features and updates to make the app more user-friendly. Now, a new report suggests that WhatsApp is releasing a redesigned search bar on its platform.

“WhatsApp is continuing to explore new ways to improve the interface following the rules of Material Design 3. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.5 update from the Google Play Store, some selected beta testers might experience a new redesigned interface for the search bar," said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp.

As per the report, the search bar has undergone a redesign. This aligns with the principles of Material Design 3, which mandate a complete overhaul of the interface for the search bar. Furthermore, the newly redesigned interface is now also available for other search bars within the app, such as the one in the settings screen and while searching for messages in a conversation.

In addition to the redesigned search bar, there’s another interesting update in this version. Some lucky beta testers have noticed a new white colour for items placed within the top app bar. The report said that the redesigned search bar is available to some lucky beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

In related news, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature that allows users to create a new group while forwarding messages. A new “create group” icon may appear within the forwarding screen and it allows users to quickly create a group. By selecting the option, users can add participants to the group and the message will be forwarded automatically. To check if this feature is available for your account, try forwarding a message and see if the new icon appears on the forwarding screen, indicating that the feature is already enabled for you.