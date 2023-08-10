WhatsApp Rolling Out Schedule Calls Feature For Group Chats: How It Works

In good news for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a feature to schedule calls in group chats. With this feature, users could plan and automatically notify all other participants about new upcoming group calls.

“The feature was in development in the previous announcement but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.7 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, some beta testers may finally experiment with the ability to schedule group calls," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the report, some users may be able to schedule group calls within their groups. All you need to do is - just tap the call button to see if the feature is enabled for your account. Users can choose the call subject, along with the scheduled call date.

In addition, it is also possible to select the type of group call, whether it’s video or voice. After scheduling a group call, an event will automatically be added to the group chat, and who decided to join the call will be notified 15 minutes before the group call starts.

The report suggested that scheduling calls within group chats offers several significant advantages. It said that a scheduled group call improves the process of planning and coordinating discussions. Instead of multiple back-and-forth messages to agree on a suitable time, users can decide a certain time that works for everyone. This also ensures that everyone is available and reduces the risk of missed or late calls.

The feature that allows users to schedule calls in their group chats is available to some lucky beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it’s rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.