WhatsApp Rolling Out Video Message Feature On iOS: How It Works

WhatsApp Update: In good news for iPhone users, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is widely rolling out a video message feature, along with a screen-sharing option. With this feature, it’s possible to share real-time videos lasting up to 60 seconds, and it works as effortlessly as sending a simple voice note.

“The WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.78 update was released on the App Store. Thanks to the official changelog, we discovered that WhatsApp is widely rolling out the ability to record and share video messages," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

The update includes two new features — screen sharing during video calls and the option to send recorded video messages.

- To use the video message feature, tap the microphone button in a chat to switch to video mode.

- Hold the button to record a video, and you can even swipe up to lock and record hands-free, just like with voice notes.

These features were mentioned in the official changelog and also shared by Mark Zuckerberg on the Meta Instagram channel.

According to the report, Video messages offer users a faster and personalised way to convey emotions and share moments, distinct from editable and forwardable regular videos. In fact, a video message is more like sending something right away instead of saving it to send later like a regular video.

It’s important to note that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted. This means that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them.

If you don’t have one of these features, please note that some accounts may receive them over the coming week, as indicated in the official changelog. Also, update your instant messaging app from the App Store and the TestFlight app to get the feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update.