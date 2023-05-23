WhatsApp Rolls Out Password Reminder Feature For End-To-End Encrypted Backups

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has reportedly released a new feature that allows users to verify if the password for their end-to-end encrypted backups is correct, so they can replace it in case of an incorrect match. The feature is currently being rolled out to users who install the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

Two years ago, the Meta-owned announced the introduction of end-to-end encrypted backups in a blog post. This feature empowers users to secure their backups by utilizing end-to-end encryption and selecting a personal password or a 64-digit encryption key that only they have knowledge of.

“Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service providers can access the encrypted backups or the key required for decryption. It is important to note that although WhatsApp previously used encryption techniques to safeguard the backup database, it did not provide end-to-end encryption," WABetaInfo, reported.

While enabling end-to-end encrypted backups offers an advanced layer of privacy, some users have encountered difficulties accessing their encrypted backups due to forgotten passwords. To address this issue, WhatsApp has developed a convenient feature that enables users to verify the accuracy of their passwords. By installing the latest versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android, users can take advantage of this password verification feature.

When prompted, users will be asked to enter the password they had chosen to encrypt their backups on services like Google Drive and iCloud. The feature acts as a reminder, allowing users to confirm the correctness of their password. It is important to note that the prompt may appear automatically in certain situations and cannot be forced to appear. A similar feature already exists for verifying the correctness of the 6-digit code used for two-step verification.

When users are unable to recall their password, they can easily disable end-to-end encrypted backups and reactivate them with a new password. This new feature proves to be particularly valuable as many users have enabled encrypted backups but encountered challenges when attempting to restore their chat history after reinstalling WhatsApp due to forgotten passwords.

With the password reminder feature, users can verify their password recollection and, if necessary, replace it by reconfiguring the feature. The password reminder feature for end-to-end encrypted backups is currently available by installing the latest versions of WhatsApp from the App Store for iOS users and the Google Play Store for Android users. The rollout of this feature will continue in the following weeks, reaching more WhatsApp users over time.