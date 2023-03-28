WhatsApp Rolls Out Update To Fix Login Issues Experienced By Beta Users: Know More

Good news for WhatsApp beta users! The Meta-owned instant messaging application has reportedly released the WhatsApp 2.23.7.14 update, which is focused on fixing bugs, particularly an issue related to the expiration of the app.

WhatsApp expires in order to ensure that users are always using a recent and updated version of the application. When WhatsApp releases a new version of its application, it may include important security updates, bug fixes, and new features that are not available in the previous versions.

“By expiring the old versions of the application, users will have to update to a newer version of the app that is surely more secure and up-to-date. Unfortunately, it seems that something has gone wrong with some recent beta versions of the app and WhatsApp has expired earlier than expected," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to a report, some users were unable to use the application as it had expired. This is really unexpected because the application was supposed to expire in a few weeks but, due to a bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store.

The bug has caused significant disruption for some users, who were suddenly unable to access the app. Now, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update is available on the official WhatsApp website.

This is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using WhatsApp without the expiration bug. Please, be sure to force close the app if you experience the same issue after installing the update, WABetaInfo said.

The fix is rolling out after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update so be sure to update to this build available on the official WhatsApp website in order to use a bug-free version of WhatsApp.

