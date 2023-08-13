WhatsApp: This New Update Will Fix Widget Issue On Android Devices

WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging application, has released a bug-fix beta update to address an issue with the widget of the app on Android devices.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the meta-owned app recently launched multi-account support on Android devices.

With this feature, it is possible to add additional accounts to the same device, without the need to use parallel apps. However, this update also introduced an issue with the widget of the app, and it appears that the problem was widespread, the report added.

Following the installation of the recent WhatsApp beta update for Android, many users expressed dissatisfaction with the app’s widget. The widget failed to load and couldn’t show the most recent incoming messages. Many users depend on the WhatsApp widget to avoid opening the app repeatedly. As a result, this bug wasn’t very pleasant.

Restarting the device did not resolve the issue, so users had to wait for a new update to fix the bug. But now, the report confirms that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.13 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using the widget of the app without experiencing this bug.

Make sure to install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.13 update from the Google Play Store. This update contains the fix for the issue. Upgrading to this version will allow you to use WhatsApp without the bug.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app is also releasing a new interface for the community info screen when opening it from the communities tab, aimed to help new users quickly find what they need from a community. A new tweaked interface is available when viewing the community info. This section includes two tabs that let users promptly access both the community and announcements information.