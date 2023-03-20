WhatsApp Tips: How To Share Voice Status On Android And iPhone - Step-By-Step Guide

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and make voice and video calls. Recently, the app introduced a new feature that allows users to share their voice status.

This feature lets users set a status message in their own voice, which can be shared with their contacts.

Here’s How To Share A Voice Status In WhatsApp On Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Status" tab located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the “+" icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Now, tap on the microphone icon to start recording your voice status message.

Step 5: Hold down the microphone button and record your voice message. You can record up to 30 seconds of audio.

Step 6: Once you have recorded your voice status message, you can preview it by tapping the “Play" button.

Step 7: If you are satisfied with your voice status message, tap on the “Send" button to share it with your contacts.

Step 8: You can also add text to your voice status message by tapping on the “Add a caption" button.

Step 9: Finally, select the contacts you want to share your voice status message with, and tap on the “Send" button.

That’s it! You have successfully shared your voice status message with your contacts on WhatsApp.

How To Share A Voice Status In WhatsApp On iPhone.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the “Status" tab located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the “+" icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Now, tap on the microphone icon to start recording your voice status message.

Step 5: Hold down the microphone button and record your voice message. You can record up to 30 seconds of audio.

Step 6: Once you have recorded your voice status message, you can preview it by tapping the “Play" button.

Step 7: If you are satisfied with your voice status message, tap on the “Send" button to share it with your contacts.

Step 8: You can also add text to your voice status message by tapping on the “Add a caption" button.

In conclusion, sharing a voice status message on WhatsApp is a great way to share your thoughts, feelings, or updates with your contacts in your own voice.

With this new feature, users can add a personal touch to their status messages, and make their conversations more engaging and interactive.

