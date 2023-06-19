WhatsApp To Add Screen-Sharing Feature For Video Calls: How It Works

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls on its platform. With this feature, users can share the content of their devices during a video call, making it easier to collaborate, demonstrate, and troubleshoot various tasks or issues remotely.

“We shared information about a new feature released to some beta testers: the ability to share the device screen. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.74 update from the TestFlight app, we can confirm that some beta testers may be able to experiment with the same feature," said WABetaInfo.

If the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, you will see a new icon at the bottom during a video call: this option allows you to share the content of your screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, everything on your screen, including notifications, will be recorded and shared remotely with the people currently connected to the video call.

“In this case, it is suggested to enable the “Do Not Disturb” mode (or your preferred focus mode) to avoid unexpected notifications," WABetaInfo report said.

According to the report, users will have complete control over this feature, even though your screen content is continuously shared during the video call, you can stop it whenever you want. In addition, the content of your screen is only shared when you grant permission to do so.

The ability to share the content of your screen during a video call is available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks, the report said.

WhatsApp is also working to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta as a linked device. According to WABetaInfo, it will be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature.