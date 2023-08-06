WhatsApp To Bring Admin Review Feature For Group Chats: How It Works

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an admin review feature for group chats. The instant messaging app is releasing a helpful tool for admins to manage their groups when they are away.

“When we announced this feature, it was in development but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.18 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, WhatsApp is releasing this feature to a select group of beta testers," WABetaInfo reported.

As per the report, group admins may experiment with a new option within the group settings screen. After enabling this option, everyone in the group chat will have the ability to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.

Once a message is reported, the group admin will have the option to either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content (for example, removing the sender from the group).

The report suggested that this feature empowers the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation. With the ability to review messages sent by other group members, group administrators can get help in keeping an eye on the group even when they are not around.

The messages that need a review will be listed in a new section found in the group info screen, and anyone in the chat can easily send a message for review to the administrator by just opening the message options.

The admin review feature for group chats is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.