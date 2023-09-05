WhatsApp To Bring Advanced Search Filters Feature For Channels: How It Works

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly releasing a new feature called ‘advanced search filters’ for channels. The feature is available after installing the latest updates of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned app aims to ensure that users can explore new channels even without knowing their info, and “users will be able to do so thanks to the new advanced search filters feature for channels," the report said.

The screenshot shown in the report revealed that the instant messaging app has removed the filter button from the channels screen, replacing it with a new feature that provides users with an advanced search experience.

Specifically, users can now filter channels in order to display only those from their own country. In addition, users can further filter the results by showing only the most active, popular, and newest channels.

The last two filters were already available in the past, but the Meta-owned app is making them more accessible with the latest updates.

“These new filters provide users with the best experience while exploring new channels. By introducing advanced search filters for channels, users can now easily discover and access channels that better interest them, deleting the need for users to have specific information," WABetaInfo said.

It also suggested that the ability to filter channels by country and activity level is another important advantage as it allows users to personalise their channel browsing experience.

This ensures that they receive updates from channels that are most relevant to their interests and location.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp channels are still only available in 9 countries (Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine).

As per the report, there isn’t a specific date for the wider release in additional countries. However, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during a recent earnings call, mentioned that WhatsApp is going to introduce channels to more countries throughout the rest of the year. This means that new users will be able to try out channels very soon.