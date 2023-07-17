WhatsApp To Bring 'Official Chat' Feature For Tips And Tricks: All Details

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release a new feature called Official Chat for tips and tricks. The official WhatsApp chat will keep everyone updated about the latest updates implemented in the application while also providing them with information regarding the latest security settings so they could adopt them to keep their accounts safe.

“Initially, access to this specific chat was limited to some users, but at the same time as the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.10 update on the Play Store, more people are now receiving a new message from this chat," WABetaInfo reported.

The interface has also been revised, making it easier to use for those who open it for the first time. However, those who don’t want to receive messages from the official chat can either archive or block them.

The report said that the first message is about the two-step verification, one of the most important features that allow users to protect their accounts. With the two-step verification, you can add an extra layer of security to your account by choosing a PIN that will be asked after the 6-digit registration code.

It’s important to note that not everyone may receive this message from WhatsApp, as it may still be limited to a select group of users. While some users have reported receiving this message after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.10 update, the report suggested that even users on the stable version of the app may receive the same message.

Furthermore, this chat is not exclusive to WhatsApp beta for Android, as some iOS users may also start receiving the same messages. Users need to be aware that it is not possible to manually open this chat or force the message to be received. The official WhatsApp chat is rolling out to more users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.