WhatsApp To Bring Redesigned Group Settings Soon: All You Need To Know

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new interface for the group settings screen. The feature is currently available to some beta testers for now.

“We discovered that WhatsApp is introducing another tweaked interface for a certain section of the app. In fact, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.11 update, some beta users may experiment with redesigned group settings," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

According to the report, the new interface is clearer and more intuitive. Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is now possible to enable or disable it directly from the screen by toggling the switch, resulting in time-saving.

In addition, group administrators can decide whether to allow or disallow other participants to add people to the group with the new update.

The recent release of the new interface for the group settings section by WhatsApp serves as another proof of their dedication in enhancing the application’s overall experience, not just in terms of features but also in terms of visual appeal, the report said.

In fact, this update demonstrates their ongoing commitment to continuously improving the application, ensuring that users appreciate the modern design, it added.

The new interface for the group settings screen is available to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new feature for WhatsApp. Users now have the ability to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute window. The feature is currently being rolled out globally and will be accessible to all users in the upcoming weeks.

All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu.