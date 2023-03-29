WhatsApp To Bring This Major Update To Disappearing Messages Feature: Know More

WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging application, is reportedly planning to bring an update for disappearing messages that include 15 new durations, providing users with greater control and flexibility over their messages. Currently, WhatsApp supports three durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days.

“We recently discovered that WhatsApp is working on adding more durations for disappearing messages, and we can expect to see these in a future update of the desktop app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

The instant messaging platform allows users to send disappearing messages that automatically disappear after a certain duration, ensuring that the messages are not stored permanently on the recipient’s device or server. It definitely enhances the privacy of your conversations.

According to the report, the Meta-owned app is working on several new durations for disappearing messages under the “More options” menu.

The new update will allow users to set up disappearing messages by choosing a new option from the following 15 durations: 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour.

The addition of more durations for disappearing messages will definitely offer users greater control over the messages they send and receive.

The report said that the 1-hour duration could be particularly useful for messages that contain sensitive or confidential information as it allows users to send a message that disappears quickly, ensuring that the message is not stored on the recipient’s device for too long.

WhatsApp is working on implementing these new durations in a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, ensuring that users on all platforms will have access to these additional options for setting up disappearing messages. The feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.

