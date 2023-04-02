WhatsApp To Disable Multiple Answers Within Polls On Windows: All Details Here

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new update for the Windows native app to disable multiple answers within polls.

A new option is available within the poll composer that allows users to force other people to select only one answer when the toggle is disabled. This new feature can provide more accurate polls as people are forced to choose the option they feel most strongly about, WAbetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

In addition, for questions that require a single answer, this feature can be particularly useful as the poll will be more relevant. It is worth noting that this feature has already been released to some beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

The ability to disable multiple answers within polls is available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store. If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it will be rolled out to more users over the coming days.

In related news, after announcing an update for WhatsApp Communities on both WhatsApp for iOS and Android, that brings new features and improvements, WhatsApp is now releasing further changes for communities.

The Meta-owned instant messaging application is also releasing a full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups.

According to the report, the message bubble looks different in the community announcement group. Specifically, message bubbles will occupy the full width of the screen when you open a community announcement group, and the profile icon is now visible within the bubble.

With this update, the readability of messages is definitely increased: with full-width message bubbles, users will be able to read messages easily, as the text will be displayed on a wider line.

Read all the Latest Tech News here