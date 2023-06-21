WhatsApp To Release In-App Chat Support Feature On Windows: What It Means

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to get in-app chat support directly from the official WhatsApp Support, eliminating the need to switch to email for assistance.

This feature is currently available to everyone that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

“After announcing a screen-sharing feature with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update, we noticed a new in-app chat support rolling out to everyone on the latest version of the app available on the Microsoft Store," said WABetaInfo.

This feature, which is already available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and the Desktop Electron app, allows users to get in touch with the official WhatsApp Support and receive an answer right within a WhatsApp chat.

According to the report, you just need to install the latest update for Windows and select the “Contact Us” option.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo indicates that it’s now possible to get an answer in a WhatsApp chat when you ask for help. However, in case you don’t want to get an answer right within a WhatsApp chat, you can still request to get support via email.

Users can enjoy the convenience of resolving their issues or getting assistance without leaving the app by having the option to receive support within a WhatsApp chat.

They no longer need to switch between WhatsApp and their email client, making the process faster and more efficient. This feature can definitely help users save time and effort, and they can engage in real-time conversations with the WhatsApp Support team, the report said.

The latest WhatsApp for Windows update, available on the Microsoft Store, now allows users to receive answers directly from WhatsApp Support within a chat. If you don’t see the update yet, it may be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.