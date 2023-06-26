WhatsApp To Release Large Stickers For Windows: All You Need To Know

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature to its native desktop app for Windows. Users will be able to access large stickers on the desktop version by installing the latest WhatsApp beta versions from the Microsoft Store.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, these stickers are noticeably larger and they are only available to a select group of users. If you want to find out if you’re part of this selection, simply send a sticker in any conversation.

If it is not available for your WhatsApp account, it means you need to wait for a future update. It is important to note that this is not a new option that needs to be separately enabled as stickers will always be sent in their larger format by default, the report said,

Stickers usually offer a stronger visual impact in conversations compared to emojis, particularly because it’s possible to share a personalized version, that may better reflect a certain situation.

The report suggests that users can capture the attention of other participants in the conversation more effectively with larger stickers. However, this update is only available on WhatsApp beta for Windows.

This means that, when a large sticker is sent from the desktop native app, it will not appear in the same size on the mobile app. Large stickers are available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update released on the Microsoft Store.

If the update is not visible on the Microsoft Store, please be aware that it will be gradually rolled out to more users in the following days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a tweaked interface for the communities tab/ Earlier, the icon for the community appeared with rounded edges, to make it easy to distinguish it from other conversations.

However, with the new icons for communities and their linked groups, the platform is enhancing the ability to differentiate them from other types of chats.